Lukashenko congratulates Vo Van Thuong on his election as President of Vietnam

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, on behalf of the Belarusian people and on his own behalf, congratulated Vo Van Thuong on his election as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported.

"I am sure that under the effective leadership of the Communist Party and with your personal participation new great achievements on the path of sustainable development await Vietnam," reads the congratulation.

The President emphasized that Minsk and Hanoi are united by long-standing ties of friendship. "Belarus prioritizes expansion of political and economic cooperation with your country in which we see a reliable partner in Southeast Asia," said the President. - I count on your support in deepening the bilateral dialogue and interaction in the international arena.