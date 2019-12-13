Lukashenko congratulates foreign leaders on Victory Day

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has sent congratulations to foreign leaders on the 79th anniversary of the Great Victory. This is reported by BelTA with reference to the press service of the head of state.

Alexander Lukashenko has sent congratulatory messages to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan, President of Kazakhstan Kasym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Khalk Maslakhaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoev, as well as the peoples of Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

In his congratulatory message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the head of state noted that the Victory in the Great Patriotic War has become an imperishable link between the fraternal peoples of Belarus and Russia. The unparalleled feat of millions of Soviet people, their hard trials and incalculable sacrifices are forever inscribed in the heroic chronicle of the two states.

Addressing the people of Georgia, the head of the Belarusian state reminded that the Victory was achieved not only by force of arms, but also by the unbending will, steadfastness and cohesion of the fraternal peoples, and it has become a symbol of courage and spiritual greatness of the Soviet people who defended the right to existence for future generations.

"In today's realities, it is important to cherish for posterity the truth about the joint struggle against Nazism, to resolutely oppose any attempts to distort and revise the results of the Great Patriotic War," the President pointed out.

Congratulating the people of Moldova on the anniversary of the Great Victory, the Belarusian head of state noted that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belarus and Moldova from Nazi invaders. "I am convinced that the traditions of fraternal friendship and mutual support of our peoples, hardened in the harsh war years, common memory will not allow forgetting the immortal feat of the victorious soldiers and rewriting the glorious pages of the history of the Great Patriotic War," said the Belarusian leader.

In his message of congratulations to the people of Ukraine, Alexander Lukashenko said that despite the decades that have passed since the spring of 1945, May 9 will forever remain a day of bright memory for the residents of Belarus and Ukraine. "Thanks to unity and courage, at the cost of heavy losses and great efforts, Belarusians and Ukrainians together managed to defeat the ruthless enemy, protect the freedom and independence of their Motherland," the message of greetings reads. - On this day we proudly recall the glorious pages of our joint history and honor the heroes-liberators. Our common duty today is not to forget their feat, draw conclusions from the past and resist any attempts to rewrite the results of the Great Patriotic War.

The President also congratulated representatives of the top leadership of the Russian Federation and the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia, as well as heads of international and regional organizations on Victory Day.