Lukashenko congratulates foreign leaders on New Year holidays

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated foreign leaders on New Year holidays. This was reported in the press service of the Belarusian leader.

Congratulations on behalf of the Belarusian head of state have been sent to the leadership of the Russian Federation, leaders of the CIS countries, as well as state, political, public, creative and religious figures, representatives of business circles of the CIS countries, heads of other countries in different regions of the world, heads of international and regional organizations.

In particular, Alexander Lukashenko congratulated President Vladimir Putin of Russia, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and the first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Khalk Maslakhaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Among the world leaders to whom congratulatory messages have been sent are President Xi Jinping of China, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt, President Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan of the UAE, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of Syria Bashar al-Assad, President of India Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of Pakistan Arif Alvi, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, President of Hungary Katalin Novak and Prime Minister Viktor Orban, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil, President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela, President Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel Bermúdez of Cuba, President Abdul Latif Rashid of Iraq, President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, President Vo Van Thuong of Vietnam, President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, President of Indonesia Joko Widodo, President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas, President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.

Congratulations on behalf of the Belarusian head of state are also extended to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Prime Minister and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Defense Forces of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of the State of Qatar and his deputy Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Kuwait Mishaal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, Sultan Haisam bin Tariq of Oman, King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, President of Bangladesh Shahabuddin Chuppu and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Milorad Dodik, President of the Republic of Serbian Bosnia and Herzegovina, John Dunlap, Prince and Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Order of the Hospitallers of St. John of Jerusalem, Rhodes and Malta, King Maha Vachiralongkorn of Thailand, President Ranil Wickramasinghe of Sri Lanka, King Abdullah II of Jordan, King Mohammed VI of Morocco, Kim Jong-un, Chairman of State Affairs of the DPRK, President Abdelmajid Tebbun of Algeria, President João Lawrence of Angola, President William Ruto of Kenya, President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi of Mozambique, President Hage Geingob of Namibia, President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria, President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, President José Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua, President Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona of the Dominican Republic, resident Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego of Colombia, President Javier Milei of Argentina, President Luis Alberto Arce of Bolivia, President Daniel Noboa of Ecuador, President Azali Assoumani of the Union of the Comoros, President Thongloun Sisoulith of Laos, President of the Republic of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of the Republic of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Chairman of the State Administrative Council, Prime Minister of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Messages on behalf of the President of Belarus have also been sent to prominent religious and public figures. Among them are Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, Pope Francis, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, Archbishop of Pec, Metropolitan of Belgrade and Karlovici, His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije of Serbia.

In addition, Alexander Lukashenko has sent holiday greetings to the heads of international and regional organizations, including the UN, CIS, SCO, EEC, CSTO.

The President of Belarus has also received numerous New Year's greetings from foreign leaders, heads of international organizations, famous personalities. The President has already received congratulations from the leaders of Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Vietnam, Mongolia.