Lukashenko to law enforcers and officials: do not be complacent, we need to keep the country
In the current difficult situation, despite some successes, we can't be complacent. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said so at the meeting on ensuring law and order.
Chairman of the State Security Committee Ivan Tertel also reported on this issue during the meeting. In response to his speech, Alexander Lukashenko stressed that he would like to hear the information not about the past victories, but about the future trends.
"I think, as a result of our tough talk today after the meeting, you will gather in your departments and think about how we will live further. Don't get complacent. We will not be allowed to do so, we will once again be unprepared. I can't allow it as President," summed up Alexander Lukashenko
