Lukashenko suggests Bahrain focusing on closer trade, economic and investment cooperation

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated King of Bahrain Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Defence Forces, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa on the National Day, as the press service of the Belarusian leader informed.

"Over the history of its existence, the Kingdom has achieved significant results in the economic, social, scientific, technical and other spheres. Thanks to your efforts Bahrain occupies an important place in the region and in the world, serves as an example to follow in the field of religious freedom and tolerance," reads the congratulations to Sheikh Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa.

The Head of State reaffirmed the interest of Belarus in further enhancing its bilateral co-operation with Bahrain, especially in trade, economic, investment and financial areas.