Lukashenko suggests making every effort to find promising projects with the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated President of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire Alassane Dramane Ouattara on the national holiday - Independence Day, BelTA informs.

The Head of State emphasized that he pays great attention to strengthening friendship and cooperation between the two countries, and reaffirmed readiness for fruitful joint work in political, trade and economic, humanitarian and other sectors.

"Belarus has significant potential in industry, agriculture, healthcare, construction and education," the congratulatory message reads. - We are interested in supplying Côte d'Ivoire with quality goods that are already well known in the world: foodstuffs, fertilizers, various types of machinery, medical products."

The President suggested making every effort to find promising joint projects that will contribute to the long-term socio-economic development of Cote d'Ivoire and maintain stability in the West African region.