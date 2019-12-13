Lukashenko warns of provocation in Poland prepared by forces of Western intelligence services

The President has set such tasks for the security forces of the country (today the head of state held a large meeting with the leadership of state agencies of the national security system).

Alexander Lukashenko will say bluntly: the world is on the edge of the abyss. The geopolitical situation leaves no illusions about an early opportunity to reduce the degree of escalation. In such realities, complacency is inadmissible. The number of hot spots is growing, and with them the threat of nuclear weapons use. NATO is building up its military contingent near the borders of the Union State and is drawing new members into its ranks. Military force has become the main argument of the collective West in the struggle for world hegemony, multipolarity is not even considered. And Belarus is in the epicenter of the global confrontation. The President is convinced: the prognosis is disappointing.

"The appetites and activity of the collective West will only grow. Washington and its allies will continue to expand NATO. I will say it straightforwardly, without unnecessary diplomacy: almost all European leaders have become subordinates of the United States. There is no doubt about whose policy, whose interests dominate the territory of the European Union," the President said.

"The entry of Finland, and soon Sweden, into NATO is another stage of expansion to the east. Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova, Georgia, Serbia will be drawn into the alliance. And all this will follow the scenario of Ukraine," added Alexander Lukashenko.

Alexander Lukashenko pointed out that they want to drag Belarus into this war by all means.

Behind the increasing militarization of the West are not violations of someone's rights, violation of democracy or non-compliance with standards. The declaration of such principles is a convenient cover. Behind it are territorial ambitions and real interest in our lands. Belarus should be ready for any development of events.

President: We don't need war

"We don't need war, so we must be ready for it both mentally and strategically. As for realizing the seriousness of the moment. Let us discard all illusions about the possibility of a diplomatic settlement of the global conflict. International law is not able to relieve the tension," the head of state emphasized.

According to him, the attitudes of the collective West are simple to the point of outrage: those who are not with them will be taken by force: "Under pretext or without - it does not matter. The authority of international organizations has been completely discredited. The platforms of some of them are openly used to serve the interests of specific countries.

"Therefore, they are trying to create new regional initiatives abroad, but already controlled by the U.S. and the European Union," said Alexander Lukashenko. - The plan is impossibly primitive. It should include, in addition to Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia, "neutral" Ukraine and Belarus. Provided that Belarus will be "cut off" from Russia. Of course, official Minsk is seen as a satellite of Poland. Doesn't this remind you of anything?"