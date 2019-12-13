Lukashenko: There is no and cannot be justification and forgiveness for Nazi crimes

There is and can be no justification and forgiveness for Nazi crimes. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on July 3 at the military parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belarus from Nazi invaders, BelTA reports.

"In every Belarusian town, in every village lives the memory of our heroes. It is passed from generation to generation, from heart to heart, connecting all of us with a living thread of love and loyalty to the Fatherland. This parade is a parade in their honor," Alexander Lukashenko stressed.

The parade was also attended by servicemen from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. "Today we will march together because we have learned the main lesson from the Great Patriotic War: Nazism is an absolute evil. There is and can be no justification and forgiveness for Nazi crimes. Neither then, nor now, nor in the future. We say this to those who are sowing enmity again, throwing its seeds on our lands, who are ready to drag their peoples into a new bloodbath," the President emphasized.