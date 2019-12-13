Lukashenko: Events in Ukraine are rooted in its leadership

The events in Ukraine are rooted in the country's leadership. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the meeting with the staff of Minsk Scientific and Practical Center for Surgery, Transplantology and Hematology, BelTA informs.





"As for the events in our native Ukraine... Well, the people have elected such a leadership. The reason for everything that is happening there is the leadership of Ukraine," said Alexander Lukashenko.





The President noted that even back in the times of the USSR, Ukraine followed a different policy than the other Soviet republics. He used to observe it when serving in the frontier troops. "I had to go all the way from the Baltic States to the Western Ukraine. And I had already seen that nationalism then, which was not comparable to the Belarusian. When I went to the Lviv KGB, I asked the head of the committee: "This is such a huge building, you have over a thousand people working here. Some national governments have less. He said, "That's because here, in the Lviv Region, in Western Ukraine, there is such nationalism that you, Belarusians, just don't understand it." It was that bad basis that gave its sprouts. And all the rest is politics," said the President.





Alexander Lukashenko noted that he had to cooperate with several Ukrainian Presidents, and they have never tried to work for the sake of people. "We had it in the 1990s. Remember those times of the Shushkievichs in Belarus: the education was distorted, the Russians were almost ready to leave. One of the reasons for the conflict in Ukraine is that people were forbidden to speak the language they wanted. We have chosen a different way: you are welcome to speak any language without forgetting Belarusian. That's what makes us different from other countries".