Lukashenko invites President of South Africa to Belarus and proposes to develop cooperation

On behalf of the Belarusian people and on his own behalf, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa and the citizens of this country on the national holiday - Freedom Day, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported.

"Belarus used to consistently support the people of Africa in overcoming apartheid at international platforms and today together we are striving to establish a just world order based on friendship, trust and respect of the UN Charter and international law. On the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries, it is especially pleasant to note the possibility of taking bilateral cooperation to a new level," the congratulatory message reads.

The President has confirmed interest in developing further contacts with South Africa in a wide range of areas, particularly in industrial cooperation with a focus on agriculture, information and communication technologies, food security, education, maternal and child protection.