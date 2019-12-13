President of Belarus arrives on official visit to Tajikistan

Forge No. 1 landed at Dushanbe International Airport. Alexander Lukashenko was met by Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda and the Minister of Agriculture.





At the airport, our President had a brief conversation with the Prime Minister of Tajikistan, discussing the bilateral relations of the states. And literally at this moment, Alexander Lukashenko is negotiating with Emomali Rahmon in a narrow format. The leaders have something to discuss, because Belarus and Tajikistan as strategic partners intend to strengthen cooperation. Almost all areas are of interest: economics, defense, education. The leaders' negotiations were preceded by monumental work through ministries and departments. It is planned to sign an impressive package of documents today. Joint ventures with Belarus are already operating in Tajikistan, and this is just the beginning.





Business forum and exhibition of Belarusian brands in Dushanbe





At the same time of the visit, a business forum and an exhibition of Belarusian goods and brands are being held in Dushanbe. Trade indicators need to be rapidly increased. Our enterprises at this space are going to sign contracts worth more than $46 million. Moreover, the emergence of joint production of carpets and dairy products is expected soon.





As for the first dairy plant, it is almost ready to operate. It was very important and interesting for the Tajik side that high-quality dairy products were produced here on the spot using Belarusian technologies. We take interest in the supply of fruits, dried fruits to our market precisely from Tajikistan, so that people can appreciate their taste and beauty. Igor Brylo, Minister of Agriculture and Food of Belarus

It is expected that during online negotiations representatives of countries will conclude contracts for another 2 million. In general, the delegation of business circles of Belarus represents the interests of more than 70 companies and enterprises. The parties have already agreed to sign more than six dozen documents.