Lukashenko awards special prize "Belarusian Sports Olympus" 2022
December 30, Head of State Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree №454 on awarding a special prize of the President of Belarus "Belarusian Sport Olympus" for 2022. This is reported by BelTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.
The special prize was awarded to Anton Smolsky, Anastasia Prokopenko and Viktor Bajkov for their active efforts in promoting physical culture and sports, developing physical culture and sports traditions, which help to form a harmonious personality.
Captain of the national biathlon team, master of sports of international class Anton Smolskiy is the silver medalist of the Winter Olympics 2022, winner of stages of the World Cup, the winner and runner-up of stages of the Cup of Commonwealth season 2021/2022, European champion in summer biathlon.
Anastasia Prokopenko, the Merited Master of Sport of the Republic of Belarus, is a multiple world and European champion in modern pentathlon. She has taken part in four Olympic Games and is a bronze medalist of the 2008 Olympic Games.
Merited Coach of the Republic of Belarus Viktor Baikov has been working at the Gomel State Olympic Reserve School since 1982. He trained Belarus' Honored Master of Sport Marina Litvinchuk, a three-time Olympic medalist (2012, 2016, and 2021), many high-class athletes, winners and prize-winners of world and European championships, 11 Belarusian masters of sport of international level, 52 Belarusian masters of sport.
