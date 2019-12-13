Lukashenko awards special prize "Belarusian Sports Olympus" 2022

December 30, Head of State Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree №454 on awarding a special prize of the President of Belarus "Belarusian Sport Olympus" for 2022. This is reported by BelTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The special prize was awarded to Anton Smolsky, Anastasia Prokopenko and Viktor Bajkov for their active efforts in promoting physical culture and sports, developing physical culture and sports traditions, which help to form a harmonious personality.

Captain of the national biathlon team, master of sports of international class Anton Smolskiy is the silver medalist of the Winter Olympics 2022, winner of stages of the World Cup, the winner and runner-up of stages of the Cup of Commonwealth season 2021/2022, European champion in summer biathlon.

Anastasia Prokopenko, the Merited Master of Sport of the Republic of Belarus, is a multiple world and European champion in modern pentathlon. She has taken part in four Olympic Games and is a bronze medalist of the 2008 Olympic Games.