Lukashenko attends charity festival "Alina" in Minsk

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko attends the charity festival "Alina-2024", which is dedicated to the friendship of peoples. The event is being held in Belarus for the first time, BELTA reports.

Famous gymnasts Dina and Arina Averina, Yekaterina Selezneva and Daria Trubnikova, as well as famous artists Ragda Khanieva, Natalia Podolskaya, Ruslan Alekhno take part in the show under the arches of Minsk-Arena. The host of the festival is Dmitry Guberniev.

Among the participants there are gymnasts from 12 countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Cuba, Guatemala, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, Russia, Serbia and Uzbekistan. The total number of participants of the festival is about 300 people.

The sports festival gathered about 5 thousand invited guests. These are children, who are engaged in rhythmic gymnastics and related sports, such as figure skating, as well as parents of young athletes.

About 700 children from Minsk orphanages were invited to the stands of "Minsk-Arena.

The Alina Festival is one of the largest projects of the Alina Kabaeva Charitable Foundation. It has been held since 2009. The main goal of the charity festival, which brings together hundreds of young athletes from Russia and other countries, is to popularize children's and youth sports, in particular, rhythmic gymnastics. The Foundation assumes all expenses.