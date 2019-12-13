Lukashenko attends Victory Parade on Red Square in Moscow

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko attends the parade in honor of the 78th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, which is held on Red Square in Moscow, BelTA informs.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is receiving the parade together with leaders of other CIS countries. The live broadcast of the event showed how the heads of state arrived together at Red Square. Before that, the Russian President personally greeted everyone.

It is planned that at the end of the parade, the leaders will lay wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Alexander Garden near the Kremlin walls.