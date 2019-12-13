Lukashenko: It's nice to note that the famous natives of the Belarusian land stood at the origins of the Israeli statehood

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Israeli President Isaac Herzogon the 75th anniversary of the independence of this state, the press service of the Belarusian leader said.



"Since the declaration of independence in 1948, your beautiful country has passed an outstanding path of development and become a blooming garden of the Middle East, a trade and economic center and a global scientific and technological hub," reads the congratulatory message. I am especially glad to point out that prominent citizens of Belarus - Chaim Weizman and Zalman Shazar, Prime Ministers Menachem Begin, Yitzhak Shamir - stood at the origins of the Israeli statehood. Being one of the founding members of the United Nations Organization, Belarus supported the resolution of the General Assembly, which made it possible to set up an independent Jewish state.



Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that even today Belarus highly appreciates the kind and open nature of cooperation with Israel, based on centuries-old history of good-neighborliness and mutual assistance of the two countries. "We are interested in expanding joint activities in trade, investment, industry, agriculture and food, high technology, medicine and pharmaceuticals, science and tourism," said the Belarusian leader. - I am confident that further strengthening of the bilateral ties corresponds to the common interests of our countries, that is why regular air communication between Belarus and Israel should be resumed today. It is an important factor to increase the efficiency of trade and economic interaction, preserve interpersonal contacts and cultural exchanges.



The President of Belarus has wished the President of Israel good health, happiness and success in his responsible state work and to the citizens of this country peace, prosperity and well-being.

