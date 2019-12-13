Lukashenko: The profession of an officer is honorable and respected today

The guarantee of peace is a strong army that keeps up with the times. Senior officers and graduates of military universities were invited in the Palace of Independence today.



Before the meeting with the President, there was a small excursion around the symbol of the Belarusian statehood. Political stability is built in these halls, and military strength is at its core.



For three decades, our country has been consistently developing a system of defense. The world is changing, as are weapons and means of warfare. The modern soldier and officer must have an in-depth knowledge and understanding of what is going on.



"The policy of our state to support a man in uniform and modernize the Armed Forces, the main guarantor of sovereignty and independence of Belarus, has been and remains unchanged. I must tell you that the policy in terms of social protection of our military and law enforcement agencies will be enhanced next year," Alexander Lukashenko stressed.



Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus



The President reminded that all the successes of Belarus in the military construction were not easy. "Twenty-five years ago there were a lot of misconceptions about the profession of the military. Many of you did not wear shoulder straps at that time. At that time the so-called liberal press seriously discussed why we needed the army at all, and the celebration of Victory Day and holding of parades was questioned. But everything alien to our people doesn't take root and goes away. The profession of an officer today is honorable and respected. There are still true values: faith, duty to his people, and service to the Fatherland," said the Belarusian leader.



According to him, it is especially evident in the police, where a lot of young people want to serve today. "Young people are going to serve there like never before, with great desire and with dignity," said Alexander Lukashenko.



Two years ago, the West failed to undermine the situation from within. And now, the events taking place right on our borders demand utmost attention and concentration.



"The West, led by the United States, is consistently, methodically, and even contrary to their own national interests, the desire of the people, is destroying the system of global security," said Alexander Lukashenko.



The President pointed out that this purposeful policy has eventually led to a military conflict in Ukraine. "I am sure that during your studies in military universities you have carefully studied the development of the military and political situation and perfectly understand what is happening on our western borders. Under the guise of strengthening the defense of Europe and all sorts of "defense" exercises, NATO countries are forming an armored fist, clearly not created for defense. The military can see it," said Alexander Lukashenko. "The strategic plans to attack Russia are being developed. And the main direction of the attack (history repeats itself) is through Ukraine and through Belarus," said Alexander Lukashenko. - Apparently, the new "crusaders" from the North Atlantic Alliance have suddenly decided that the time is right for another "rush to the East," forgetting how similar campaigns ended up for their historic predecessors."



