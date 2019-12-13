Lukashenko makes appointments in military bloc

Alexander Lukashenko has appointed Colonel Vadim Romaniyev Chief of Communications of the Armed Forces and Head of the Communications Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus. Colonel Dmitry Bitny was appointed Deputy Commander of the Western Operational Command. The President also relieved Major-General Igor Korol of the post of First Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus and dismissed him from military service to the reserve due to his age with the right to wear military uniforms and insignia.