Lukashenko makes personnel appointments in Armed Forces

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has made personnel appointments in the Armed Forces. The corresponding decrees were signed by the head of state on July 28, reports BelTA with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.

Major-General Vladimir Kuprianyuk was appointed head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces. Major-General Ruslan Kosygin, who has held this position until now, was dismissed from the reserve due to age with the right to wear military uniforms and insignia.

Instead of Vladimir Kuprianyuk, Colonel Alexander Lavrenov was appointed Chief of Staff - First Deputy Commander of the Western Operational Command of the Armed Forces.

Personnel changes also took place in the leadership of the main military inspectorate of the Armed Forces. Major-General Andrei Gorbatenko, who had been in charge of the Minsk Suvorov Military School, was appointed its head. Major-General Ivan Boguslavski, who previously served as head of the inspection, was dismissed from the reserve due to age with the right to wear military uniforms and insignia.