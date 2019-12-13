3.41 RUB
Lukashenko commented on purpose of his working trip to Brest region: There is nothing extraordinary in it
The actions of the Belarusian military are focused on defense, Belarus has never been and will never be an aggressor. This was stated by Alexander Lukashenko, speaking to journalists today.
The President inspected the methods of military defense during his working trip to Brest Region. The head of state was shown one of the training facilities of the specialized ministry. The Commander-in-Chief assessed the state of military equipment in the resistance center of Kobrin District. He was shown how the training sessions for one of the army units are organized, the accommodation of personnel, the company commander's command and observation post, and the utility block. As the leadership of the Western Operational Command reported to the President, the situation around Belarus remains tense. Alexander Lukashenko inspected the equipment for counter-battery warfare and communication facilities.
The journalists asked the President about the situation around Belarus, tanks in Klaipeda (where our potash used to be) and the consequences of the upcoming elections in Poland. The foreign agenda keeps us in suspense. But Belarus is only preparing for defense. And even in today's working trip of the head of state there is nothing extraordinary. It is a planned proactive work, the President emphasized. Belarus has never intentionally aggravated relations with its neighbors. Belarus will continue to be a good neighbor for the Baltic States and Poland.
