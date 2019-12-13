Lukashenko holds phone conversation with Tokayev and greets him on victory in presidential election in Kazakhstan

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko had a phone conversation with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, informs the press service of the Belarusian leader.



The Head of State congratulated his Kazakh counterpart on his victory in the presidential election. Alexander Lukashenko and Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev discussed the prospects of bilateral cooperation in the future.



The President of Kazakhstan accepted his congratulations with gratitude. He thanked Alexander Lukashenko for the constructive, open and honest work of the Belarusian observers and the assessment of the elections.



