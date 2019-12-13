Lukashenko holds meeting with head of Russian Tennis Federation Tarpishchev

Today, Alexander Lukashenko held a meeting with the president of the Russian Tennis Federation. Shamil Tarpischev has been at the head of the Russian Tennis Federation for over 20 years. The Belarusian leader is deeply involved in the sports agenda. Besides, we have a lot of pleasant reasons to discuss the achievements of our athletes - both Russia and Belarus have outstanding tennis successes. Obviously, the sanctions have not broken the spirit of our tennis players. Alexander Lukashenko and Shamil Tarpischev have known each other for a long time. There is something to remember! The meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere.

"We haven't seen each other for a long time, it's been ages," remarked the head of state as he greeted Shamil Tarpishchev who helped Alexander Lukashenko learn to play tennis. "This is my tennis coach," the President added.

Alexander Lukashenko said that when he learnt about his forthcoming meeting with Shamil Tarpishchev he had decided to resume his tennis studies: "When I saw that we were going to meet, I thought, I should get on the court and start playing tennis as soon as possible."

The head of the Russian Tennis Federation presented the Belarusian leader with his book "Stress gives birth to champions. Riddles of psychology," in which he talks about typical and sometimes unique examples of how a psychological state makes even a trained athlete give up winning positions or, conversely, successfully emerge from a seemingly hopeless situation. "Fourteen critical examples are examined by a coach and a psychologist," the author explained. Now he is writing a sequel, since, he said, the book sold out immediately. The President replied that he was familiar with the book and considered the topic chosen by the author to be very relevant, interesting and important.

The talk was about the current state of affairs both at home and on the international scene. The development and support of children and youth sports and the forthcoming Belarus-Russia competitions were also touched upon.