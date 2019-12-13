3.40 RUB
Lukashenko: Putin cannot be behind incident with plane of founder of PMC "Wagner" Prigozhin
Russian President Vladimir Putin can't be behind the incident with the plane of the founder of PMC "Wagner" Yevgeny Prigozhin. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during his communication with journalists, reports BelTA.
Alexander Lukashenko notes that many people are trying to pin the responsibility for the accident with the plane of Yevgeny Prigozhin on Russian President Vladimir Putin. But, according to the head of state, the Russian leader has absolutely nothing to do with it.
"I can't say who did it. But I know Putin. He is a calculating, very calm and even slow person, while making decisions on other, less complicated issues. So I can't imagine that Putin did it, that Putin is to blame. It's too crude, unprofessional, if anything. It's not like Putin," emphasized Alexander Lukashenko. - But whatever happens, no matter how it happens, it will be blamed on Putin. Our system of power, whether in Belarus or in Russia, is like this: if something bad happens, Lukashenko is to blame, so why search for a long time? Its exactly the same with Putin. But I say: this is a crude, vile, abnormal work. And I'm far from thinking that Putin did it, that he instructed someone, or the government did it.. "
