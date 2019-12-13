3.41 RUB
Lukashenko tells what is the defense for Belarus and whether there new challenges
Centuries-old experience is the defense of Belarus. This was stated by President Alexander Lukashenko at the patriotic forum "We are Belarusians!" dedicated to the Day of National Unity, BelTA informs.
"The more we see how modern states are collapsing, how peoples are losing their homeland, home, traditions, the more we look closely into the history of our native land. The land that thousands of years ago met our ancient ancestors with a harsh climate, taught them to stick together in order to survive and become the master of their home. And we realize that, in fact, there are no new challenges. There are no unexpected turns in history. There are forgotten old lessons and threats. And this is our defense - centuries-old experience, which has taught us to be together both in happy and difficult times," said the head of state.
Alexander Lukashenko added that time itself, the time of global redistribution of the world, has returned the date of September 17 to the calendar of public holidays. The symbol of unity of the Belarusian people was 1939 - the year of reunification of the Belarusian lands within the borders of a single state.
The President reminded that for many centuries the Belarusians had been united: when they accepted Christianity, r4esisted the German Teutonic Order, fought against the French army of Napoleon, defended their faith, language and culture, when they created the basis of their national statehood in a single rush with the brotherly Soviet peoples, fought against fascist aggression.
