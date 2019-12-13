Lukashenko tells what is the defense for Belarus and whether there new challenges

"The more we see how modern states are collapsing, how peoples are losing their homeland, home, traditions, the more we look closely into the history of our native land. The land that thousands of years ago met our ancient ancestors with a harsh climate, taught them to stick together in order to survive and become the master of their home. And we realize that, in fact, there are no new challenges. There are no unexpected turns in history. There are forgotten old lessons and threats. And this is our defense - centuries-old experience, which has taught us to be together both in happy and difficult times," said the head of state.