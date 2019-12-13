3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Lukashenko tells how negotiations on exchange of prisoners between Russia and the West proceeded
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko told during a meeting with residents of the agro-town of Prudok how the negotiations on the exchange of prisoners between Russia and the West were going, BelTA reports.
“You saw: the guys were dragged out. We were asked - we got involved, helped as much as we could. People, who were imprisoned for life in the West, were released. True, someone like the President of the United States is building up his authority on this, even though he had nothing to do with it. The special services conducted these negotiations, even diplomats were not involved. We agreed that we would do it quietly – they started shouting to the whole world. It's done quietly, it's people's lives,” said Alexander Lukashenko.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All