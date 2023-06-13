Lukashenko explained why he decided to pardon Protasevich and Sapega

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, answering journalists' questions during his working trip to Minsk Region, explained why he took a decision to pardon Roman Protasevich and Sofia Sapieha, BelTA informs.

"This guy has done everything he has promised. It's not because he didn't want to go to jail. He admitted that he did the wrong thing. He was not at the front, he did not kill anyone," said Alexander Lukashenko.

As previously reported, May 3, 2023, Minsk regional court sentenced Roman Protasevich to 8 years in prison. He was found guilty of public calls for seizure of state power, acts of terrorism, insulting the President, spreading false information about Belarus and other crimes. At the end of May it became known that the head of state decided to pardon Raman Protasevich.