Lukashenko explains situation in and around CIS

On June 1, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko discussed the main trends in the security sphere with the heads of the CIS security services.

The military and political situation around the Commonwealth is getting increasingly aggravated. The Council of Heads of Security Bodies and Special Services of the CIS countries is one of the measures to respond to the consequences of the unfriendly policy of the West and the USA. In the current circumstances its role is essential. The situation is such that any threat to one of the states automatically concerns all countries of the Commonwealth. In this regard, it is necessary to act together and, of course, the most important thing is to be proactive.

The President of Belarus discussed the situation in Ukraine with the heads of the security services, how it affects us and what threats it poses. Much was said about the plans of the West, about the change of power by force in our Belarus. Specific amounts were voiced as well - how much money the fugitives have asked today from their Western sponsors for subversion against Belarus.

It's not customary for them to make their work public. We usually learn about the results from the news when a terrorist act has been prevented, a group of militants has been closed down or a major drug channel is liquidated. Now everything changes almost every second. New threats are being added to the traditional ones, including in the digital field. The military and political situation is also keeping us alert.

Therefore, coordination of joint actions is an integral part. That is why the heads of CIS intelligence agencies gathered together in Minsk.

No matter who declares about possible withdrawal from the Commonwealth, there are still 11 CIS members: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine. Yes, at different points in time, relations between the countries have experienced all sorts of things. But when it comes to the work of special services, there has always been much more mutual understanding.

Alexander Lukashenko:

“This is not the first time I meet with experts and leaders (within the CSTO, the EAEC and so on), and naturally, on the eve of any event, I always think about the main thing. The main thing, after all, is that all members of the CIS take our council very seriously. The fact that all the heads of security agencies are in Belarus shows that you see what is going on around our borders, our Commonwealth, and you understand that maybe politicians and economists in the CIS countries may sometimes differ in their views, but the security agencies have always been in close contact.