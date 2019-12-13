3.40 RUB
Lukashenko: Now the biggest problem for us is not economy, but demographics
The major problem for Belarus now is not the economy, but demographics. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with residents of Belovezhsky agro-town in Kamenets district, BelTA informs.
"We have a good base. We have something to base our future successes on. We will feed the people. We will be fed and clothed. And our children will go to school normally, which is very important now. I don't think you have problems in this regard, but we need to make sure that children get everything that the state wants to provide," said Alexander Lukashenko. - The biggest problem for us now is not economy (although everything comes from the economy), but demographic. We need more, more, more population.
The President emphasized that the state will always support large families. At the same time, Alexander Lukashenko noted, other countries don't have such a social package as in Belarus. "Frankly speaking, sometimes when I start to analyze, I think we just might not be able to withstand such support in some year. But the most important thing is for people to realize that it's their children, too," said the head of state.
