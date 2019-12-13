Lukashenko: Presidential Security Service becomes reliable shield for Belarusian people and state

Alexander Lukashenko congratulated employees, officers, servicemen and veterans of the Presidential Security Service on the day of establishment of the agency, BelTA informs.



"For more than a quarter of a century, you have always been on duty, performing the most important tasks of the state security agencies at the highest professional level. It is gratifying that in difficult times for the country, the members of the Security Service have shown their determination and courage, in a very difficult environment they have become a reliable shield against encroachments on the interests of the Belarusian people and the state," said Alexander Lukashenko.



The head of state pointed out that the members of the Presidential Security Service, who are true to their military duty, the honor and oath of their officers, enjoy enormous prestige and respect in the society.



"I am convinced that each of you will remain an example of patriotism and dedication to the dear Belarus. I thank you for your irreproachable service, decency, competence and reliability," the congratulatory message runs



