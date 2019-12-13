Lukashenko: Preserving the truth about the war is the most important issue that time puts before us

Preserving the truth about the Great Patriotic War is the most important issue that time puts before us. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a performance-concert in St. Petersburg, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the complete liberation of Leningrad from the Nazi blockade, BelTA reports.

"This truth demonstrates the depth of moral and moral fall of those who stood under the banners of Nazi Germany. It falls a black shadow on many Western European countries. That is our truth. But it is not a question of enmity with their peoples. We, the heirs of the victors, oppose the ideology of Nazism, from which the Germans, the French and many, many other peoples suffered. We also raise the issue of recognizing the genocide of the Soviet people," said the Belarusian leader.