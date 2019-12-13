Lukashenko: Cooperation between Belarus and Uzbekistan is on the rise, the trade turnover is growing record high

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries, BelTA informs.

The head of state noted that the dialogue between Belarus and Uzbekistan is rapidly developing on the principles of mutual trust, respect, support and alliance. "At the moment the Belarusian-Uzbek cooperation is on the rise: the bilateral trade turnover is growing recordably, the ties in different spheres are being actively strengthened," reads the congratulatory message. - I am convinced that the constructive interaction between Minsk and Tashkent will continue to grow stronger, being enriched by new joint large-scale projects for the good of the peoples of Belarus and Uzbekistan.

Alexander Lukashenko wished Shavkat Mirziyoyev good health and success in implementing his plans, and to the people of Uzbekistan he wished them peace, kindness and wellbeing.

The congratulatory message by the President of Uzbekistan to the President of Belarus says that thanks to joint efforts, the bilateral cooperation has reached a qualitatively new level in recent years and has been filled with concrete practical content. "Today, our constructive interaction, based on the principles of openness and consideration for each other's interests, covers a wide range of areas. The volumes of mutual trade have been steadily increasing, the important projects in the sphere of industrial cooperation and agriculture have been successfully implemented, multifaceted ties between regions have been deepening, educational, cultural and humanitarian exchanges have been expanding," reads the congratulatory message.