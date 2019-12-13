3.42 RUB
Lukashenko: KGB officers are at the forefront of countering unprecedented challenges of the globe
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the staff of the State Security Committee on the professional holiday - the Day of the State Security Bodies Employee, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported.
"On this day we proudly recall the glorious history of the department. It was written by true patriots, whose names have become a legend. Their devotion to the Fatherland, unparalleled courage and bravery, embodied in feats in the name of peace and life in their native land, have become the main reference point for each new generation of security officers," reads the congratulatory message.
The KGB officers, being even today people of a special temperament, in the most difficult and sometimes extreme situations invariably demonstrate the highest professionalism, exceptional reliability, maximum concentration and strength, and, most importantly, responsibility for the fate of citizens and the country, said the Belarusian leader.
"Relying on the invaluable experience of your predecessors and traditions of the national special service, you are also at the forefront of countering unprecedented challenges of the globe, suppressing attempts to interfere from outside, protecting the state priorities and values," the President added.
