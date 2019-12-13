Lukashenko: Fateful date of July 3 inscribed in calendar of major national holidays forever

July 3 is a fateful date in the history of the Belarusian people, has been inscribed in the calendar of major public holidays forever. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the wreath-laying ceremony at the Mound of Glory Memorial, BelTA informs.



"Dear compatriots and guests of our country! First of all, I would like to congratulate you on Independence Day, the day of liberation of the capital of our country from the Nazi invaders. This momentous date in the history of the Belarusian people has been forever inscribed in the calendar of the main state holidays," Alexander Lukashenko said.



The President noted that on July 3 people in the country traditionally address the history of the Great Patriotic War: remember the heroes, who sacrificed their lives to give freedom to Belarusians, tell their children and grandchildren about the deeds of their grandfathers and fathers, take them to the places of military glory and mournful memory. "This annual ritual is the least we can do in the name and glory of those through whom we live, create families and raise children," said the head of state.



"Today you and I are gathered at one of the most famous monuments built in honor of Red Army soldiers, in honor of our heroes who liberated Belarus from fascism 78 years ago. This majestic mound, as a guardian of historical memory, shows us the legendary line where the Soviet offensive began and which finally destroyed the main forces of the German Army Group Center and liberated our capital," Alexander Lukashenko reminded.



The Minsk ring, in which more than 100 thousand Nazis were caught, was closed here. Most of them remained in the Belarusian soil



"Thus the first stage of the famous Bagration operation ended victoriously, brilliantly carried out by talented commanders of fronts Konstantin Rokossovsky, Ivan Baghramyan, Georgy Zakharov, Ivan Chernyakhovsky. Belarusians should remember these names. Our grandfathers and fathers were victorious, but they bore the pain of the losses of their comrades in arms, who fearlessly fought to the death for our freedom and for our common victory. Honor and glory to all those who fell in the battles for the liberation of our homeland!" the President said.



The memory of the heroes was honored with a moment of silence at the ceremony at the Mound of Glory.



On the festive da, a large festive site was laid near the memorial, where every participant of the ceremony could find something to their liking. Large exposition of weapons and equipment, including those of the war years, refreshments, handicrafts, songs and dances, sports activities and much more.



