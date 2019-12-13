Lukashenko to judges: We saved the country together with you

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko pointed out to the significant role of the judiciary in saving the country during the events of 2020. The President made a statement during the ceremony of awarding Supreme Court judges with state decorations, BelTA informs.

"Once again I would like to thank you for what you have done and what you do for the country," stressed Alexander Lukashenko. - There were different perceptions of those events in 2020. I assume that some time will pass and when we evaluate and reassess those events, we will be convinced that we did the right thing. Remember: you were defending your country. We saved the country together with you.

According to the President, judges played a special role in preserving the country. "In my memory there is not a single case where the judicial system has collapsed, where it has failed the country, where it has not ranked with those who fought for the existence of our Belarus. If we had wavered back then, we would be worse off today than in Ukraine. So remember that," the Belarusian leader said.