Lukashenko: There will never be mercy for those who take advantage of people's grief

The broadest range of issues related to the Ministry of Health was addressed today by the President.





Alexander Lukashenko met with the head of the heath care department, the KGB chairman and the Prosecutor General. From the very beginning, the head of the state explained the necessity of such participants' presence. The corruption in the medical sphere is investigated. The agenda includes the case of the orthopedists, detained on suspicion of a number of crimes.

The President: Any war is based on injustice and corruption

The President's position is that corruption is not acceptable! At the same time, Alexander Lukashenko reminded that he had set the task more than once and not only for the Ministry of Health to work without intermediaries! Direct supplies of medicines and medical products in order to get rid of any intermediaries in this area will help to prevent corruption.

The situation in health care

The President was also interested in the overall situation in the healthcare system and not only about the situation with the Covid, but also in the supply of high-tech medical equipment in the regions and availability of medicines. The Ministry of Health has warned the pharmacy chains: there should be no unreasonable increase in the cost of drugs! The issues of affordability of medicines are under constant control of the agency. The specialists are actively monitoring both Minsk and the regions.