Lukashenko: I have no anger towards Zelensky, the man doesn't know what he is doing

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko told in an interview to the channel "Russia 1" about his attitude towards President Vladimir Zelensky, BelTA informs.

One of the questions to the head of state concerned his attitude towards Zelensky, whom he called a "rogue," describing the attempted sabotage of an A-50 at Machulischy airfield and the detention of those responsible. "This is good, this is a brilliantly conducted operation. The unbelievable thing was done to identify all the accomplices and detain them in just four or five days. They had to look for a needle in a haystack. "But one must never relax," said Alexander Lukashenko on March 7, 2023. - "There is one conclusion. I once thought that Ukraine needed peace, that Zelensky supported his people. President Zelensky is just an asshole. He's just an asshole! Such operations are not conducted without the approval of the head of the country and the commander-in-chief. I'm telling you this as President."

"I don't have any anger towards him," said Alexander Lukashenko, answering Olga Skabeeva's question. - If it were Putin, I would be angry with him because the man knows what he is doing, he knows what war is like, he is a military man."

"Volodya Zelensky is not a specialist, not a professional. If you've got involved in this cart, you'd better take responsibility. Alexander Lukashenko believes that Vladimir Zelenski "has learned something during his presidency, so the responsibility should be asked from him".