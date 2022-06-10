Lukashenko: Not oligarchs, but people from land rule Belarus

Not oligarchs, but people nominated to their posts by life itself, are at the helm in Belarus. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the national seminar "Actualization of methods and forms of work with the population at the local level."



To put it simply, there are neither oligarchs, nor hereditary rulers at the helm, but people who are nominated to office by life itself. "And they are put forward out of the thick of it, out of the people," said Alexander Lukashenko.



