Lukashenko: I am convinced that Tunisia will continue to confidently and successfully build the New Republic

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated President of Tunisia Kais Saied and his compatriots on Tunisia's national holiday, the Independence Day. This was reported by the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"One cannot but notice your country's active steps towards further improvement and consolidation of the political system, towards enhancing the well-being of the population, supporting stability and security," the message of greetings reads. I am convinced that Tunisia will overcome all the challenges of the present time and will continue confidently moving forward to ensure the progressive socio-economic development and successful construction of the New Republic," the message of greetings runs.

The Head of State underscored that Belarus is prepared to supply essential foodstuffs and refined oil products, metallurgical products, agricultural machinery and trucks, to implement joint projects in various sectors of the economy. The President also pointed out the possibilities for expanding the bilateral cooperation in education, healthcare and tourism.