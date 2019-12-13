Lukashenko points to lack of mutual support in CIS

At the summit in Astana, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko pointed to the lack of mutual support in the CIS, BelTA informs.



"So far, alas, I have to admit the lack of mutual support in some cases. The principled national positions still hamper the effective joint opposition to the Western sanctions," said the head of state.



Lukashenko sees an opportunity for the Commonwealth to reduce dependence on the global turmoil.



He stated that unfortunately in the post-Soviet space there are still many interethnic and territorial disputes, which were also discussed during the summit. "Today the external players make incredible efforts to turn every dispute, even the most minor one, into a heated confrontation," the Belarusian leader pointed out.



