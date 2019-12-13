Lukashenko to Ukrainian military: Are you calling people to yield themselves prisoners to shoot them?

Zelensky is not given an opportunity to establish a dialogue with Russia - Alexander Lukashenko said this on the eve during a conversation with the TV channel "Russia-1" at the CSTO summit in Yerevan. The President also noted that Washington's global objective is to get closer to China via Europe and Russia. Alexander Lukashenko also assessed the situation with the Ukrainian missiles that hit Poland.



Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:



There was nothing Russian flying in the air during the S-300 firing in those minutes. We have enough forces and means to detect it. We can see what is going on in the air. So, they are making an escalation through Poland, Zelensky. And then. Why did you kill those guys? Their main propagandist Podolyak was also shouting to our Belarusians: "If you enter the territory of Ukraine, wave white handkerchiefs, surrender into the captivity! The Russians surrendered, so why did you shoot them? Are you calling people to yield themselves prisoners of war to shoot them? They are doing everything for the escalation.



Alexander Lukashenko noted that no matter how hard it was, Kiev has to sit down at the negotiating table in order to avoid further escalation of the conflict and the death of civilians.



