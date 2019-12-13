3.41 RUB
Lukashenko confident in further deepening of fraternal relations with Equatorial Guinea
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo on Independence Day, the press service of the Belarusian leader informs.
"Belarus as an independent state especially understands the importance of this festive date for your country, which symbolizes the key assets - sovereignty and freedom," reads the congratulatory message.
The President noted that he warmly recalls the recent personal meeting in Minsk: "During your historic first visit to Belarus, we laid a solid foundation for the development of mutually beneficial dialog between the two states in the sectors of industry, agriculture, education, healthcare and others," the message of greetings reads.
Alexander Lukashenko expressed confidence that the fraternal relations between the two countries will actively deepen in an atmosphere of respect and trust in order to improve the well-being of the citizens.
The President of Belarus wished the President of Equatorial Guinea health and inexhaustible energy, and the friendly people of this country peace and prosperity.
