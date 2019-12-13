Lukashenko confident that cooperation between Belarus and Kuwait can be stepped up

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the National Day. This is reported by BelTA with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"The Kuwaiti people are justly proud of the achievements of their state. A lot has been done recently to ensure peace and high standard of living, as well as to strengthen the country's image in the international arena," reads the congratulatory message. - I am firmly convinced that the bilateral cooperation between Belarus and Kuwait can be considerably stepped up and the existing potential for cooperation in various fields can be successfully unlocked."