Lukashenko: There are strong preconditions for the end of war in Ukraine

There are already great prerequisites for the end of the war in Ukraine. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in an interview to the channel "Russia 1," BelTA informs.

"We have a border with Poland, Latvia and Lithuania of 2.5 thousand kilometers. It should be closed. Today, who can guarantee that there is no threat from there? It turns out there is. The smart NATO guys are conducting exercises. They reproach us that we pull the nuclear weapon under the NATO meeting in Vilnius, but they do exercises; dozens of thousands of people take part from the whole NATO blockade. That is why that direction is very dangerous. I am not a prophet, but we will end this war in Ukraine. There are already big prerequisites for this. But these daredevils from the West will create too many problems for us. And if they only cross these lines (as they like to say), it will be very painful for them," warned the head of the state.

At the same time Alexander Lukashenko has noticed that the West, despite its steps, is in fact terribly afraid of a new large-scale war. "I have met with people who play a major role in this and take radical, drastic and final decisions in case of "if. They fear most of all (and everyone is sincerely talking about it) a nuclear catastrophe. They fear the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine. This is natural. We don't want it either, we are also afraid. Because it can lead, as the experts say, to a global catastrophe, and the ball may come off the orbit if all these weapons explode," said the President.

He believes that Russia can use nuclear weapons if an enemy invades its territory and this aggression threatens the existence of the state.

Alexander Lukashenko is convinced that as long as there is an opportunity, one should come to an agreement. However, according to him, the West does not allow Ukraine to negotiate. "Although I am sure and have such information that today the vast majority of people in Ukraine want to stop the war, including the military, who are fighting and dying there. But Zelensky is a "hero" now, prancing around the world. They kiss him, hug him and so on. I thought he was smarter. We have an example of Gorbachev: they kissed him and what did he get? That's exactly what he will get," the President is sure.

"And then. People in Ukraine want to live. No matter what happens there, we'll figure out later who's to blame. It won't be in their favor either. But now we need to stop the war so that people don't die," the Belarusian leader stressed.