Lukashenko: Belarus reacts absolutely calmly to statements of Armenian side about membership in CSTO

Belarus is absolutely calmly reacting to the statements of the Armenian side about CSTO membership. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said this to journalists after voting at the elections, BelTA correspondent reports.

"We react to it absolutely calmly. If they don't want to be in the CSTO, it won't collapse, it won't be destroyed," said the head of state.

However, there have been no official notifications from Yerevan in this regard, said the Belarusian leader.

Alexander Lukashenko advised the Armenian side not to hurry and not to make any sudden moves: "It's easy to go out. But then it will be difficult to come in. Don't go out, don't freeze something.



