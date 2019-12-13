Lukashenko: Belarus to improve mechanisms of children support in large families

Belarus intends to improve the mechanisms of support for children in large families. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during his meeting with residents of Vishov agro-town of Belynichi district, BelTA informs.

One of the residents of the agro-town, a mother with many children, thanked the President for the support of large families. She now has six children, and back in 2017 she received the Order of Mother from the hands of the head of state.