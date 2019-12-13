3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Lukashenko presents state awards to legends of war years and heroes of our time on the eve of Victory Day
This day will become a momentous event both personally and professionally for those who were present at the Palace of Independence today. President Alexander Lukashenko presented state awards to people the country can rightfully be proud of. This event is doubly significant because it is timed to coincide with the great holiday, the Victory Day. Real professionals received orders, medals and honorary titles from the hands of the head of state. Of course, all this is for outstanding achievements in labor activity.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All