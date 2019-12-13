PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Lukashenko presents state awards to legends of war years and heroes of our time on the eve of Victory Day

This day will become a momentous event both personally and professionally for those who were present at the Palace of Independence today. President Alexander Lukashenko presented state awards to people the country can rightfully be proud of. This event is doubly significant because it is timed to coincide with the great holiday, the Victory Day. Real professionals received orders, medals and honorary titles from the hands of the head of state. Of course, all this is for outstanding achievements in labor activity.

