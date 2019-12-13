Lukashenko gives interview to Kazinform news agency before SCO summit in Astana

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko gave an interview to the international news agency Kazinform on the eve of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana, BELTA reports.

"On the eve of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana, Alexander Lukashenko will talk about the potential of the SCO, the opportunities that membership in the Organization will give to the Republic of Belarus, global and food security and cooperation with Kazakhstan," the news agency reports.

The interview will be published on July 3 on the website of Kazinform agency.