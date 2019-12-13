PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Lukashenko gives interview to Kazinform news agency before SCO summit in Astana

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko gave an interview to the international news agency Kazinform on the eve of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana, BELTA reports.

"On the eve of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana, Alexander Lukashenko will talk about the potential of the SCO, the opportunities that membership in the Organization will give to the Republic of Belarus, global and food security and cooperation with Kazakhstan," the news agency reports.

The interview will be published on July 3 on the website of Kazinform agency.

The Republic of Belarus has been participating in the SCO since 2010. At first, the country was a dialog partner, and then received the status of an observer. Accession to the Organization as a full member is expected during the SCO summit in Astana.

