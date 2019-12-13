3.42 RUB
Lukashenko: Venezuela is highly respected in the world for courage and steadfastness in defense of sovereignty and independence
Venezuela is highly respected in the world for its courage and steadfastness in defending its sovereignty and independence. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at his meeting with Venezuelan Vice President for Planning, Minister of Planning Ricardo Menendez, BelTA reports.
"There have been significant changes in the world over the past years. One of the main and very striking developments is your sovereignty and independence. You are well done, you have defended the country. The current generation of Venezuelans will always thank you - you have defended the country," said the head of state. - You have stood up to everyone and survived," the head of state said. Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that Venezuela and the current generation of the country's politicians have the greatest respect all over the world, including Belarus, for their courage and steadfastness in defending sovereignty and independence.
In his turn, Ricardo Menendez thanked for an opportunity to meet and conveyed warm greetings and words of admiration for the Belarusian people to Alexander Lukashenko from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. "We love and admire Belarus very much. In his time Hugo Chavez taught us to love and admire Belarus and its people. And it is not only about the historical heroic past of your country, but also about your vision of the future," said the Vice President. - According to President Maduro, both Belarus and Venezuela are the architects of the new world, promoting the peace policy," the Vice President said.
