Lukashenko: Singapore's attention to EAEU will stimulate new areas of cooperation
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated President of Singapore Halimah Yacob and the people of this country on the national holiday, the Independence Day, reported the press service of the Belarusian leader.
"Over the years of sovereignty, your country has turned into a major financial center of Southeast Asia, has become the leader of the region in such areas as electronic industry, informatization and pharmaceuticals," the message of congratulations reads.
The head of state expressed confidence that the intensification of the dialog between Minsk and Singapore, including on issues of trade, economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation, expansion of the contractual and legal framework fully corresponds to the common interests.
"I believe that Singapore's attention to our regional integration project, the Eurasian Economic Union, will serve as an incentive to find new profitable areas of cooperation," said the Belarusian leader.
Alexander Lukashenko wished Halimah Yacob health and fulfillment of plans, and happiness and prosperity to the people of Singapore.
