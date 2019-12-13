President of Belarus outlines key areas for further cooperation at meeting with Voronezh Governor

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko met with Governor of Russia's Voronezh Region Alexander Gusev and outlined the key areas for further cooperation, BelTA informs.

The head of state warmly welcomed the leaders of the Russian region, noting that two years have passed since their last meeting. “Back then in Minsk we outlined a number of important areas of our cooperation, agreed to interact more actively in industry, agriculture, humanitarian sphere,” said the Belarusian leader. - Thanks largely to your efforts, Voronezh Region has become one of the most important partners of our country".

In 2023, the trade turnover exceeded $500 million. “It is a good figure, but we should strive for the cherished billion, as we agreed,” the President said. All the more so because this year we have good dynamics. Your region has taken the 13th place in Russia in terms of exports from our country,” the President said.

Alexander Lukashenko outlined the key areas where the parties are already successfully cooperating and where there is a potential for further cooperation.

Construction