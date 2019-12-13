3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
President of Belarus outlines key areas for further cooperation at meeting with Voronezh Governor
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko met with Governor of Russia's Voronezh Region Alexander Gusev and outlined the key areas for further cooperation, BelTA informs.
The head of state warmly welcomed the leaders of the Russian region, noting that two years have passed since their last meeting. “Back then in Minsk we outlined a number of important areas of our cooperation, agreed to interact more actively in industry, agriculture, humanitarian sphere,” said the Belarusian leader. - Thanks largely to your efforts, Voronezh Region has become one of the most important partners of our country".
In 2023, the trade turnover exceeded $500 million. “It is a good figure, but we should strive for the cherished billion, as we agreed,” the President said. All the more so because this year we have good dynamics. Your region has taken the 13th place in Russia in terms of exports from our country,” the President said.
Alexander Lukashenko outlined the key areas where the parties are already successfully cooperating and where there is a potential for further cooperation.
Construction
This area has traditionally been a leader in the trade relations between Belarus and Voronezh Region. The total value of the projects implemented within the framework of cooperation has increased 10 times over the last three years - up to almost 8.5 billion Russian rubles.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All