PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Alexander Lukashenko lays floral tribute at Victory Monument in Minsk

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko traditionally took part in the celebrations to mark Victory Day on May 9, BelTA informs.

In Minsk, the head of the state and his three sons laid a wreath at the Victory Monument

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All